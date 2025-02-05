Amgen Q4 Earnings: Strong Pipeline And Label Expansions Justify Buy Rating
Summary
- Amgen Inc.'s Q4 2024 earnings beat expectations, with 11% YoY revenue growth and 13% EPS increase, showcasing robust performance for the company's growth strategy.
- Amgen's diversified portfolio includes 14 blockbuster medicines, with standout growth in Repatha and Evenity, and promising pipeline developments, particularly for MariTide.
- Despite patent expirations for Prolia and Xgeva, Amgen's strong pipeline and label expansions for existing drugs support continued growth and justify a BUY rating.
- A 12-month price target for AMGN of $365/share is put forward based on a 5.6x multiple of the midpoint of 2025 sales guidance, reflecting confidence in Amgen's growth trajectory.
