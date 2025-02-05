Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Camila Toledo - Head of IR and Market Intelligence

Mario Leão - CEO

Gustavo Alejo Viviani - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bernardo Guttmann - XP Investments

Eduardo Nishio - Genial

Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA

Daniel Vaz - Safra Bank

Eric Ito - Bradesco BBI

Gustavo Schroden - Citi

Mario Pierry - Bank of America

Thiago Batista - UBS

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Camila Toledo

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our 2024 Closing Results Video Conference.

We are live from our headquarters in Sao Paulo, and we will be dividing this event into three parts. First, our CEO, Mario Leão, will talk about the main highlights of the year and the directions for our growth in the coming quarters. Next, our CFO, Gustavo Alejo will present a detailed analysis of our performance. And finally, we will have our Q&A session.

I will now give you some instructions. We have three audio options on the screen, all the content in Portuguese, all the content in English, or the original audio. To choose an option, just click on the button at the bottom center of your screen. If you have questions, click on the hand icon at the bottom of your screen. The presentation we are about to give is now available to download from our IR website.

And now, I'll hand over to Mario to start the presentation. Good morning, Mario.

Mario Leão

Good morning, Camila. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure for me to be here once again to talk about the closing of 2024 and the fourth quarter results. We're here live from our headquarters, it's 10:01. I would like to start by highlighting, as we always do, I mean the overview