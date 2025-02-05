Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) released Q4 2024 results, with the first quarter of growth in at least 18 months and guiding for a modest revenue increase in FY25. The market did not take the news
Columbia Sportswear: Quarter Was Good, But Stock Suffers Because It's Expensive
Summary
- Columbia Sportswear Company's Q4 results showed the first revenue growth in 18 months, driven by international markets, but the stock fell.
- Despite positive wholesale trends and modest FY25 growth guidance, increased marketing spend and lack of product innovation indicate challenges in organic revenue growth.
- COLM stock's 20x P/E ratio is too high for a low-growth, moderate-margin apparel company, justifying a Hold rating until prices drop.
- Columbia's brand remains valuable, but without new products and consistent main brand growth, it cannot justify its current high valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.