FirstService Corporation (FSV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Patterson - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair & Company

Scott Fletcher - CIBC Capital Markets

Daryl Young - Stifel Financial Corp.

Tim James - TD Securities

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Investors Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Legal counsel requires us to advise that the discussion scheduled to take place today may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company’s annual information form as filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and in the company’s annual report on Form 40-F as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. Today is February 5, 2025.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Scott Patterson. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Patterson

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year end conference call. Thank you for joining us. Jeremy Rakusin is on the line with me today and will follow my overview comments with a more detailed review of our financial results.

And let me start by emphasizing how pleased we are with how the year closed out. We had a very strong Q4 that capped