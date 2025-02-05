Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 5, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Angela Kleiman - President, CEO
Barb Pak - EVP, CFO
Rylan Burns - EVP, Chief Investment Officer
Conference Call Participants
Nick Yulico - Scotiabank
Eric Wolfe - Citibank
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Jeff Spector - Bank of America
Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo
Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets
Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Wes Golladay - Baird
Rich Hightower - Barclays
Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Rich Anderson - Wedbush Securities
Tayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Alex Kalmus - Zelman & Associates
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Essex Property Trust Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. As a reminder, today's call conference is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the company at this time. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Further information about these risks can be found on the company's filings with the SEC.
It’s now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Angela Kleiman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust. Thank you, Ms. Kleiman. You may begin.
Angela Kleiman
Good morning. Thank you for joining Essex's fourth quarter earnings call. Barb Pak will follow with prepared remarks and Rylan Burns is here for Q&A.
Before we begin, on behalf of the entire company, I want to express our condolences to those affected by the tragic wildfires in
