Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 10:04 AM ET

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 05, 2025, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerry Sweeney - President and CEO

Tom Wirth - EVP and CFO

George Johnstone - EVP, Operations

Dan Palazzo - SVP and CAO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Dylan Burzinski - Green Street

Upal Rana - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Lewis - Truist Securities

Michael Griffin - Citi

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brandywine Realty Trust Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Gerry Sweeney, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Gerry Sweeney

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. On today's call with me, as usual, are George Johnstone, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Dan Palazzo, our Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; Tom Wirth, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to beginning, certain format discussed on the call today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although we believe the estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved.

For further information on factors that could impact our anticipated results, please reference our press release, as well as our most recent annual and quarterly reports that we filed with the SEC. Well, first and foremost, we hope that you and yours are doing well. And with 2024 now behind