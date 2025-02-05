Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Greg Mason - Co-Head-Public Markets IR
Michael Arougheti - CEO
Jarrod Phillips - CFO
Blair Jacobson - Co-President
Conference Call Participants
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Kyle Voigt - KBW
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Mike Brown - Wells Fargo Securities
Bill Katz - TD Cowen
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Ben Budish - Barclays
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ares Management Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Mason, Co-Head of Public Markets, Investor Relations for Ares Management. Please go ahead, sir.
Greg Mason
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and year end 2024 conference call. I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have a number of executives with us today who will be available during Q&A.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those identified in our risk factors in our SEC filings. Our actual results could differ materially and we undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in Ares or any Ares fund.
During this call, we’ll refer to
- Read more current ARES analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts