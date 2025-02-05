Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Mason - Co-Head-Public Markets IR

Michael Arougheti - CEO

Jarrod Phillips - CFO

Blair Jacobson - Co-President

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Mike Brown - Wells Fargo Securities

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Ben Budish - Barclays

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ares Management Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Mason, Co-Head of Public Markets, Investor Relations for Ares Management. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Mason

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and year end 2024 conference call. I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have a number of executives with us today who will be available during Q&A.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those identified in our risk factors in our SEC filings. Our actual results could differ materially and we undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in Ares or any Ares fund.

During this call, we’ll refer to