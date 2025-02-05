Fox: Strong Q2 Earnings Provides Some Optimism
Summary
- Fox Corporation is a major media player, focusing on live news and sports, and I rate them a cautious Buy rating and $57 price target.
- Q2 FY2025 results showed strong financial performance, with revenue up 20% and net income nearly tripling, driven by advertising and sports.
- Key risks include cord-cutting, Tubi's profitability, and fewer macro catalysts (Election, Olympics, Super Bowl) in 2025, likely impacting FOXA's growth and profitability.
- Despite a stellar 2024, limited upside is expected in 2025; FOXA remains a cautious buy, particularly on dips, due to strong execution and digital pivot.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FOXA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.