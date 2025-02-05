I rate Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) as Hold, for capital appreciation-focused investors who are looking for long-term buy-and-hold investments. However, I would recommend buying shares on a pullback, as the company has outperformed the S&P 500 Index (
Morningstar: High-Quality Stock, Buy On A Pullback
Summary
- Morningstar, Inc. is a long-term capital appreciation play, with potential to beat the S&P 500 Index, but current high multiples suggest waiting for market-driven price drops.
- Strong Q3 results with double-digit growth in revenue and profit, and expected continued growth in Q4, highlight Morningstar's robust business performance.
- Despite a high P/E ratio of 41.5 and a low dividend yield of 0.56%, Morningstar shows steady revenue growth across all segments over the past decade.
- I rate MORN as Hold due to high valuation, but recommend buying on pullbacks, given its strong momentum and historical outperformance of the S&P 500.
