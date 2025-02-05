TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renaud Lions - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Stephane Michel - President, Gas and Power

Nicolas Terraz - President, Exploration & Production

Vincent Stoquart - President, Refining & Chemicals

Bernard Pinatel - President, Downstream & Marketing Services

Jean-Pierre Sbraire - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Pouyanné - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Aurélien Hamelle - President, Strategy & Sustainability

Namita Shah - President, OneTech

Conference Call Participants

Henry Tarr - Berenberg

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Chris Kuplent - Bank of America

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Lucas Herrmann - BNP Exane

Irene Himona - Bernstein

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Anish Kapadia - Policy Advisors

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Henri Patricot - UBS

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Lucas Herrmann - BNP

Renaud Lions

Good afternoon, good morning, if you’re connecting from U.S. Welcome to TotalEnergies 2024 Results and 2025 Objectives Meeting. We are today in the city in London. I hope that you will appreciate that we brought the sun in London today, and you will appreciate also the view. For the people who want to follow us live, you can connect on our website, totalenergies.com.

The program today, we will start with the presentation of the 2024 results with Jean-Pierre, and then we will move to the outlook presentation for 2025 with Patrick. The presentation should last one hour. And then, we will move to the Q&A session where you will be, of course, able to ask all the questions you want. We have, as usual, a dedicated line for the people who could not attend, and we will bring from time-to-time questions online.