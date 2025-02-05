TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renaud Lions - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Stephane Michel - President, Gas and Power
Nicolas Terraz - President, Exploration & Production
Vincent Stoquart - President, Refining & Chemicals
Bernard Pinatel - President, Downstream & Marketing Services
Jean-Pierre Sbraire - Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Pouyanné - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aurélien Hamelle - President, Strategy & Sustainability
Namita Shah - President, OneTech

Conference Call Participants

Henry Tarr - Berenberg
Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs
Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley
Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets
Chris Kuplent - Bank of America
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Lucas Herrmann - BNP Exane
Irene Himona - Bernstein
Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research
Matt Lofting - JPMorgan
Kim Fustier - HSBC
Anish Kapadia - Policy Advisors
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Henri Patricot - UBS
Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux
Lucas Herrmann - BNP

Renaud Lions

Good afternoon, good morning, if you’re connecting from U.S. Welcome to TotalEnergies 2024 Results and 2025 Objectives Meeting. We are today in the city in London. I hope that you will appreciate that we brought the sun in London today, and you will appreciate also the view. For the people who want to follow us live, you can connect on our website, totalenergies.com.

The program today, we will start with the presentation of the 2024 results with Jean-Pierre, and then we will move to the outlook presentation for 2025 with Patrick. The presentation should last one hour. And then, we will move to the Q&A session where you will be, of course, able to ask all the questions you want. We have, as usual, a dedicated line for the people who could not attend, and we will bring from time-to-time questions online.

