Since my last analysis of Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock, it has gained approximately 100% in price. I issued a Sell rating at the time, and as I consider the current valuation to be much worse than before, my rating is now downgraded to a
Palantir Q4: Sell Now To Avoid Pain Later (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Palantir’s Q4 revealed a 45% operating margin and 36% revenue growth, but its shares reflect over five years’ growth already, prompting a Strong Sell rating based on valuation.
- CEO Alex Karp and Peter Thiel guide a strong AI vision, with Q4’s 81% rule of 40 showcasing profitability, yet the firm’s lofty price-to-sales ratio risks a volatile downturn.
- Despite a 15.749% cost of equity, and government revenues over 50%, Palantir’s Commercial growth and AI moat remain compelling—yet long-term stock overpricing justifies a Strong Sell.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.