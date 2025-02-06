Finding stable and consistent income in the market has become more difficult. With stocks near record highs and price levels still elevated, finding investments that can provide adequate payouts for dividend and income investors is more challenging today.
QQQI: This Is One Of The Best Constructed Income Funds For 2025
Summary
- Finding stable income is challenging; covered-call ETFs like NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF offer consistent payouts regardless of market direction.
- QQQI has outperformed with nearly 21% returns, a 14.02% distribution yield, and a reasonable 0.68% expense ratio since its inception in January 2024.
- QQQI's two-part options strategy and diversified holdings have preserved net asset value while delivering regular monthly payouts between $0.59 to $0.64 per share.
- QQQI is rated a strong buy for its effective income generation, tax advantages, and potential to perform well in a slow-growth economic environment.
