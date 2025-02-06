QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - VP of IR

Cristiano Amon - President and CEO

Akash Palkhiwala - CFO and COO

Alex Rogers - President, QTL & Global Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded February 5, 2025. The playback number for today's call is (877) 660-6853. International callers, please dial (201) 612-7415. The playback reservation number is 13750899.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session. You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com, and a replay will be available on our website later today.

During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G, and you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP on our website. We will also make forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends, or business or financial results. Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings, including