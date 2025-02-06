Beach Energy Limited (BEPTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beach Energy Limited (OTCPK:BEPTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Woods - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Anne-Marie Barbaro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Allen - UBS

Adam Martin - E&P

Dale Koenders - Barrenjoey

Henry Meyer - Goldman Sachs

James Byrne - Citi

Gordon Ramsay - RBC Capital Markets

Nik Burns - Jarden Australia

Saul Kavonic - MST Marquee

Rob Koh - Morgan Stanley

Mark Wiseman - Macquarie

Operator

Thank you for standby. And welcome to the Beach Energy Limited FY 2025 Half Year Results. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brett Woods, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Brett Woods

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Beach Energy's FY '25 Half Year Results Presentation. Joining me today is Anne-Marie Barbaro, our Chief Financial Officer. Together, we will take you through our half year results and provide an update on the outlook for the remainder of FY '25 before we open up for Q&A.

Before I begin, I'd like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the entire Beach team. You'll recall that we announced our strategic review towards the end of last financial year. And since then, we've been extremely busy with the organizational reset and implementing a rank initiatives, while keeping focused on safe delivery of operations and major projects.

Today, it's pleasing to announce a set of results, which reflects initial outcomes from that strategic review. I believe the results demonstrate good solid progress and early signs of what is ahead for Beach; production growth, cost reductions and increases in earnings, cash flow and dividends are key themes for today. Importantly, we have achieved