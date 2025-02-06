Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call February 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Benfield - Head of Invest Relations

Phil Horlock - Chief Executive Officer

Razvan Radulescu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Chris Pierce - Needham

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Blue Bird Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Mark Benfield, Head of Investor Relations with Blue Bird. Please proceed.

Mark Benfield

Thank you, and welcome to Blue Bird's fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings conference call. The audio for our call is webcast live on blue-bird.com under the Investor Relations tab. You can access the supporting slides on our website by clicking on the Presentations box on the IR landing page.

Our comments today include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted on the following two slides and in our filings with the SEC. Blue Bird disclaims any obligation to update the information in this call.

This afternoon, you will hear from Blue Bird's President and CEO, Phil Horlock; and CFO, Razvan Radulescu. Then we will take some questions.

So, let's get started. Phil?

Phil Horlock

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon to everyone.

It's great to be here and to share with you our financial results for our fiscal 2025 first quarter. I am very pleased to tell you that