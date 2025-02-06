Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:42 AM ET

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

February 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Regrut - Treasurer, IR Officer

Ric Phillips - CEO

Jana Croom - CFO

Steve Korn - COO

Conference Call Participants

Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Hendi Susanto - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Kimball Electronics Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Daryl and I will be the facilitator for today's call. All lines have been placed in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the completion of the prepared remarks from the Kimball Electronics leadership team, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Today's call, February 5, 2025, is being recorded. A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Kimball Electronics website.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Andy Regrut, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Mr. Regrut, you may begin.

Andy Regrut

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter conference call. With me here today is Ric Phillips, our Chief Executive Officer; Steve Korn, Chief Operating Officer; and Jana Croom, Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release yesterday afternoon with our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended December 31, 2024. To accompany today's call, a presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our company website.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainty and are subject to our safe harbor provisions as stated in our press release and SEC filings, and that actual results