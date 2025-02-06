Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Anderson - Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

Barry McCarthy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chip Zint - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research Partners

Jonnathan Navarrete - TD Cowen

Charles Strauzer - CJS Securities, Inc.

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Brian Anderson

Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Deluxe fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Barry McCarthy, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Zint, our Chief Financial Officer. At the end of today's prepared remarks, we will take questions.

On the call today, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including comparable adjusted revenue, adjusted and comparable adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin, adjusted and comparable adjusted EPS and free cash flow. All comparable adjusted metrics reflect the removal of