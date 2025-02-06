UPS: One Of The Easiest Shorts In 2025
Summary
- I believe the stock is in a tailspin and its downward momentum will not slow down in 2025, despite the aggressive pivot toward higher margin logistics customers (SMB, B2B, healthcare).
- I anticipate that cost-cutting measures, including the $1 billion in savings, the layoffs, and facility consolidations will improve margins in the long-term but won’t reverse investor sentiment within 12 months.
- I caution that any hype from potential humanoid deployments could lift sentiment, but I don’t expect such announcements before EoY, considering the company's cost-cutting plans and its Union.
- I maintain a strong sell rating for UPS, expecting the share price to test the $85 level before the end of the year.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.