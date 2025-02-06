Enterprise Products Partners: Doubling Down On This 6.5%-Yielding Juggernaut Now

Kody's Dividends
9.73K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Last month, Enterprise Products Partners upped its distribution once again.
  • The midstream giant has plenty of major capital projects under development to drive future growth.
  • Enterprise Products Partners maintains the distinction of being the only A-rated player in its space.
  • The partnership's units look to still be trading at a 13% discount to fair value.
  • Enterprise Products Partners appears poised to deliver 40%+ cumulative total returns through 2027.

Pipeline Installation and Construction

A pipeline construction site.

RGtimeline

An important investment objective of mine is to construct a portfolio that can provide me with streams of growing income that can outpace inflation. Doing so requires owning what I consider to be all-weather businesses.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
9.73K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a regular contributor to Sure Dividend, The Dividend Kings, and iREIT+Hoya Capital. I have been investing since September 2017 (age 20) and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News