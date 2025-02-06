An important investment objective of mine is to construct a portfolio that can provide me with streams of growing income that can outpace inflation. Doing so requires owning what I consider to be all-weather businesses.
Enterprise Products Partners: Doubling Down On This 6.5%-Yielding Juggernaut Now
Summary
- Last month, Enterprise Products Partners upped its distribution once again.
- The midstream giant has plenty of major capital projects under development to drive future growth.
- Enterprise Products Partners maintains the distinction of being the only A-rated player in its space.
- The partnership's units look to still be trading at a 13% discount to fair value.
- Enterprise Products Partners appears poised to deliver 40%+ cumulative total returns through 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About EPD Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on EPD
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-