Twist Bioscience: Valuation Is Weighing On The Stock
Summary
- Twist Bioscience reported solid Q1 FY25 results, although this was insufficient to drive the company's share price higher.
- The demand environment remains challenging, and Trump's election has created additional uncertainty. The implementation of tariffs could actually be a tailwind for Twist, though.
- Express genes and NGS appear to be driving Twist's growth at the moment, and this seems likely to persist for the foreseeable future.
- Twist's margins continue to improve, putting the company on a clear path to profitability over the next few years, which will remove one of the largest sources of investor doubt.
- Twist's valuation likely leaves little room for further upside in the near-term, though without a meaningful growth acceleration.
