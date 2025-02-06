Fidelity Contrafund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
539 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The fund's Retail Class shares gained 3.56% in Q4, outperforming the S&P 500® index's 2.41% advance, driven by fast-growing, "best of breed" firms.
  • Active management and significant overweights in Amazon.com and Netflix contributed positively, while underweights in Tesla and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals detracted from performance.
  • As 2025 begins, the global business cycle is in expansion, with U.S. corporate earnings growth expected to rise, driven by AI adoption and favorable economic policies.
  • The fund's largest sector allocations include communication services, financials, and technology, with significant stakes in Meta, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

Wealth, idea, money and innovation background

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Cumulative

Annualized

3

Month

YTD

1

Year

3

Year

5

Year

10 Year/ LOF 1

Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) Gross Expense Ratio: 0.39% 2

3.56%

35.97%

35.97%

10.77%

17.51%

15.29%

S&P 500 Index (

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
539 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Recommended For You

About FCNTX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FCNTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCNKX
--
FCNTX
--
FLCNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News