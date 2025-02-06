|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
3
Month
|
YTD
|
1
Year
|
3
Year
|
5
Year
|
10 Year/ LOF 1
|
Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) Gross Expense Ratio: 0.39% 2
|
3.56%
|
35.97%
|
35.97%
|
10.77%
|
17.51%
|
15.29%
|
S&P 500 Index (
Fidelity Contrafund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- The fund's Retail Class shares gained 3.56% in Q4, outperforming the S&P 500® index's 2.41% advance, driven by fast-growing, "best of breed" firms.
- Active management and significant overweights in Amazon.com and Netflix contributed positively, while underweights in Tesla and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals detracted from performance.
- As 2025 begins, the global business cycle is in expansion, with U.S. corporate earnings growth expected to rise, driven by AI adoption and favorable economic policies.
- The fund's largest sector allocations include communication services, financials, and technology, with significant stakes in Meta, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, and Microsoft.
