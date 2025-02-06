Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Karney - Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Vintz - Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO

Mark Thurmond - Co-Chief Executive Officer and COO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Gary Powell - BTIG

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Roger Boyd - UBS

Joe Vandrick - Scotiabank

Patrick O’Neill - Wolfe Research

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Mike Cikos - Needham & Co.

Shrenik Kotari - Robert Baird

Erin Karney

Thank you, Operator. And thank you all for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss Tenable’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results. With me on the call today are Steve Vintz, our Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Thurmond, our Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this call, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the quarter. You can find the press release on our IR website at tenable.com.

We will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to our guidance and expectations for the first quarter and full year 2025, growth and drivers in our business, changes in the threat landscape in the security industry and our competitive position in the market, growth in customer demand for and adoption of our solutions, including Tenable One and Cloud Security, the potential benefits and financial impact of our potential acquisition of Vulcan Cyber and our ability to successfully integrate Vulcan Cyber’s operations, planned innovation and new products and services, and our expectations regarding long-term profitability and free cash flow.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results