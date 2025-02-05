ISM Services PMI Expanded For Seventh Straight Month In January

Feb. 06, 2025 1:50 AM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
Advisor Perspectives Charts
6.25K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The Institute for Supply Management released its January Services Purchasing Managers' Index, with the headline composite index at 52.8 - below the forecast of 54.2.
  • Despite the miss, the reading marks the seventh consecutive month of expansion.
  • Poor weather conditions were highlighted by many respondents as impacting business levels and production.

project management institute concept with symbols PMI on wooden blocks

Maks_Lab

By Jennifer Nash

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released its January Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), with the headline composite index at 52.8 - below the forecast of 54.2. Despite the miss, the reading marks the seventh consecutive month of expansion.

This article was written by

Advisor Perspectives Charts
6.25K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News