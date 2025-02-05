ISM Services PMI Expanded For Seventh Straight Month In January

The Institute for Supply Management released its January Services Purchasing Managers' Index, with the headline composite index at 52.8 - below the forecast of 54.2.
Despite the miss, the reading marks the seventh consecutive month of expansion.
Poor weather conditions were highlighted by many respondents as impacting business levels and production.
By Jennifer Nash
