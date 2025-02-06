BigBear.ai: The Big AI Failure, Strong Sell

Summary

  • BigBear.ai struggles with profitability and captures only 0.25% of its $80 billion TAM, making it a poor investment choice.
  • BBAI faces stiff competition from Palantir, which has more resources, customers, and a versatile product suite.
  • Palantir boasts higher gross margins (81.1% vs. 26.99%) and profitability, making it a superior investment in the AI sector.
  • I recommend selling BBAI shares and investing in Palantir for better growth and tech exposure.

Investment thesis

At first glance, BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) looks like a promising business. They offer a robust set of AI-powered solutions in an era where AI is the new revolution. Sector demand is extremely high with

Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

