SPHQ: Strong On Quality, Slightly Weaker On Growth

Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a higher expense ratio and turnover compared to broader market funds, reducing its attractiveness.
  • SPHQ's methodology excludes early-stage growth stocks, potentially missing out on significant long-term gains from high-profile tech companies.
  • The fund does not consistently offer better downside protection than the S&P 500, underperforming during the 2022 bear market.
  • SPHQ's lower exposure to the technology sector limits its long-term growth potential compared to the S&P 500 index.

Businessman holding and showing the best quality assurance with five stars, ISO certification and standardization, Guarantee, Standards, Product and service warranty , Quality assurance concept .

A stockphoto

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) owns a portfolio of about 100 quality stocks from the S&P 500 index. The fund’s expense ratio of 0.15% is higher than other broader market funds. For example, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
7.04K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPHQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPHQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPHQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News