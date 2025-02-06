Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolios Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • With interest rates rising sharply, the US fixed income market generated weak results during the fourth quarter and posted a modest gain for the year.
  • Issue selection within multiple sectors, specifically in Leasing, Transportation, and Water & Sewer, was beneficial.
  • Muni fundamentals have remained resilient, supported by elevated tax collections.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

20 Year

Since Inception (05/31/1994)

Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolios - Pure GROSS

-1.30

1.65

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

