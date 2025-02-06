Alibaba Said Its AI Outperformed DeepSeek: This Is Why The Stock Is A Buy

Summary

  • DeepSeek's AI model claims led to significant stock drops for Microsoft and Nvidia, while Alibaba's shares rose due to its AI advancements and Qwen 2.5 model.
  • Alibaba's long-term AI investments, including generative AI tools for e-commerce, position it for growth in cloud services and global expansion.
  • Alibaba's financials show promising growth, with expected EPS increase and attractive valuation metrics, suggesting significant upside potential for the stock.
  • Risks include U.S.-China tariff wars and regulatory challenges in China, but AI integration could drive long-term revenue growth, making BABA a compelling buy-and-hold opportunity.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK) shook the market last week after making claims its AI model cost a fraction of what leading players in the industry spent on training. Several tech stocks tumbled after the news.

Microsoft

