In a world characterised by shifting economic conditions and rising uncertainty, the Asia Pacific region faces both challenges and opportunities. Building on the insights from our latest Cyclical Outlook, “Uncertainty Is Certain”, we examine the specific implications for
APAC Market Outlook 2025: Global Influences, Regional Opportunities
Summary
- China's economic landscape remains fraught with challenges, as growth and inflation risks continue to trend downward.
- In the unlikely scenario of no direct stimulus, we expect a material decline in China's GDP growth to around 3%.
- Australia’s economic outlook reflects a recovery in private demand following the challenges posed by high interest rates and significant tax burdens.
- The Bank of Japan hiked the official policy rate to 0.50% at its January Monetary Policy Meeting, and we expect the rate to rise to 0.75% by year-end.
