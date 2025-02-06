Oil prices have hit fresh, 2025 lows. A weaker dollar notwithstanding and with decent global growth prospects for this year, it’s clear that President Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” mantra is weighing on black gold. That makes for a tough operating environment, particularly for non-US firms that may
Ecopetrol: Weak Oil Prices Weigh On The Earnings Outlook, Improved Momentum
Summary
- Ecopetrol is rated a hold due to flat EPS growth forecasts, mixed chart features, and a fair valuation despite low oil prices.
- Key risks include lower oil prices, weak execution, global economic slowdown, political instability in Colombia, and heightened geopolitical risks.
- The stock's technicals show mixed signals, with resistance at $10.50 and support at $8.50, but a developing bullish momentum.
- Fundamentals would improve with oil prices above $80, potentially warranting a positive re-rating for Ecopetrol.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About EC Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on EC
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-