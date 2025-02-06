Amgen Q4 Earnings: Good Quarter, Ok Guidance, But MariTide Concerns Me (Rating Downgrade)

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Amgen's Q4 2024 earnings show a 19% revenue increase year-on-year, with non-GAAP EPS up 13% in Q4 and 6% for the full year.
  • The company faces significant patent expiries but aims to offset losses with growth from newer drugs like Repatha, Evenity, and Horizon assets.
  • MariTide's development in obesity treatment is crucial, but concerns about its progress and competition from Novo and Lilly remain.
  • Despite strong performance, Amgen's high debt levels and cautious 2025 guidance lead to a Hold rating, with Novo and Regeneron preferred.

Investment Overview

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), the Thousand Oaks, California based Pharma giant, announced its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings yesterday, February 4th 2025. Let's look at the key numbers.

Revenues were up 19% year-on-year in 2024, to $33.4bn, and up 11% year-on-year in Q4. Non

Edmund Ingham
12.97K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO, REGN, RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

