Singapore Exchange Limited (SPXCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2025 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Liana Chue - Investor Relations

Daniel Koh - Chief Financial Officer

Loh Boon Chye - Chief Executive Officer

Agnes Koh - Chief Risk Officer

Michael Syn - President

Pol de Win - Senior Managing Director Head of Global Sales & Origination SGX Group

Conference Call Participants

Nick Lord - Morgan Stanley

Harsh Modi - JPMorgan

Jayden Vantarakis - Macquarie

Liana Chue

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and to those viewing via the webcast. My name is Liana Chue from Investor Relations. Happy New Year and a very warm welcome to SGX Group's First Half FY 2025 Results Briefing.

We will begin today's session with a presentation of the financial results by our new CFO, Mr. Daniel Koh. Dan took on the role as CFO on 1st of December 2024. Following Dan's presentation our CEO, Mr. Loh Boon Chye will present the business updates. We will have a question-and-answer session later on. Please wait for the microphone to reach you and do identify yourself before you ask your questions.

It is now my pleasure to invite Dan up on stage to present the financial results. Dan please.

Daniel Koh

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. As a keen market observer, it is enthralling for me to be standing on this side of the stage having joined SGX at such a vibrant time. Today, I am delighted to present a strong set of results as the new CFO.

SGX Group delivered strong financial performance for the first half FY 2025. Both our half year operating revenue and earnings have reached the highest levels. Group net revenue has increased by 15.6% to S$646 million, driven by broad-based growth across all operating segments.

Group expenses