Brookfield Corp.: The Catalysts For A Re-Rating Are In Place

Daniel Loeb
350 Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Last summer we initiated a position in Brookfield Corp.
  • We believe Brookfield is uniquely positioned to be a beneficiary of the secular growth tailwinds around infrastructure and private credit.
  • The enormous global funding gap in traditional infrastructure is estimated at $100 trillion of required investment through 2040.
  • Despite its evident scale, strong growth, and continued tailwinds around asset accumulation, we believe Brookfield is an under-appreciated and under-covered equity story.

Brookfield Place East Tower

Niall_Majury

The following segment was excerpted from the Third Point Q4 2024 Investor Letter.

Last summer we initiated a position in Brookfield Corp. (NYSE:BN) Brookfield is one of the largest global alternative asset managers with over $500 billion in fee-earning

This article was written by

Daniel Loeb
350 Followers
Daniel Loeb is an American hedge fund manager and founder of Third Point LLC, a New York based hedge fund managing over $8.8 billion in assets. Loeb is well known in the financial world for writing public letters, in which he expresses disapproval of the performance and conduct of other financial executives. Supporters contend his letter writing is effective shareholder activism; critics counter that his letters are distracting for executives and uncomfortable for investors.[3] Less than 10% of Third Point's total assets under management goes to shareholder activism. (source: Wikipedia)

Recommended For You

About BN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BN
--
BN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News