Daniel Loeb is an American hedge fund manager and founder of Third Point LLC, a New York based hedge fund managing over $8.8 billion in assets. Loeb is well known in the financial world for writing public letters, in which he expresses disapproval of the performance and conduct of other financial executives. Supporters contend his letter writing is effective shareholder activism; critics counter that his letters are distracting for executives and uncomfortable for investors.[3] Less than 10% of Third Point's total assets under management goes to shareholder activism. (source: Wikipedia)