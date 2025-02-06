Looking Beyond AAA Rated CLOs Pays Off

Feb. 06, 2025 7:59 AM ETCLOI
VanEck
4.6K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The aggregate CLO market, which represents the entire capital structure and is approximately 68% AAA CLOs, outperformed the AAA-only subset by 73 basis points per year over the past five years.
  • The ability to move into higher yielding investment grade tranches outside of AAA, which have yields that are driven more by credit spreads versus short-term risk-free rates, may allow investors to continue earning high absolute levels of income.
  • Highly rated CLOs may provide insulation against a risk-off environment, but the ability to capture higher value in mezzanine tranches after a sell-off can allow significant upside potential as prices recover.

Abstract trading chart with big data and infographics. 3D Fintech concept background with glowing candle chart

da-kuk

Investors new to CLOs often stick with AAAs, but we argue investors should consider looking at lower rated tranches.

Investors new to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) may choose to constrain themselves to AAAs, but we believe this is

This article was written by

VanEck
4.6K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLOI--
VanEck CLO ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News