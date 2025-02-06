EZBC: Sovereign Wealth Fund Deep Dive

Summary

  • Franklin Bitcoin ETF has surged 44% since November 5th, driven by Bitcoin's performance and potential U.S. government Bitcoin purchases.
  • Trump’s executive orders on digital assets and a potential sovereign wealth fund could significantly boost Bitcoin and ETFs like Franklin Bitcoin ETF.
  • The EZBC ETF offers low fees and direct Bitcoin exposure, making it an attractive option for retail investors looking to enter the cryptocurrency market.
  • The ETF has strong ratings and momentum, with a projected 53% upside, making it a strong buy despite inherent Bitcoin risks.

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig.

Investment Thesis

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) continues to be a strong performer since the election. The publicly traded ETF is a direct representation of Bitcoin (

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

