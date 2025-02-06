The hawkish result of December’s meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) spooked markets to the core. Admittedly, changing the script on interest rate cuts for 2025 from as many as four to as few as two—or even less—is certainly
Market Expectations, The Federal Reserve, And Trump 2.0
Summary
- The Fed’s hawkish stance and potential reduction in rate cuts for 2025 have unsettled markets, with significant implications for future interest rate expectations.
- Trump 2.0’s policies, including tax cuts, tariffs, and deregulation, are likely to stoke inflation, complicating the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and full employment.
- Deportation of 11 million undocumented immigrants could severely impact labor markets, particularly in agriculture, hospitality, and construction, further driving inflationary pressures.
- Market expectations for federal funds rate decreases are unrealistic given current inflation levels and the potential economic disruptions from Trump 2.0 policies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.