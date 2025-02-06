Franklin Equity Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Performance Data
Average Annual Total Returns1 (%)
|
1 Mth
|
3 Mths
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Since Inception
|
Inception Date
|
Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa,b
|
-5.43
|
-0.70
|
18.32
|
6.50
|
9.93
|
9.59
|
9.12
|
03/15/1988
