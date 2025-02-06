Franklin Equity Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • US stocks collectively rose in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite Index reaching new record highs.
  • By market capitalization and investment style, large-cap equities generally outpaced their mid- and small-cap counterparts, with growth stocks outperforming value stocks in all three capitalization tiers.
  • We have been encouraged by most economic readings and expect to see benefits from the new Trump administration with regards to lower regulation and tax policy, as well as from ongoing productivity gains resulting from technology.

Coins stacking with white up arrow and percentage

Sorapop

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns1 (%)

1 Mth

3 Mths

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since Inception

Inception Date

Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa,b

-5.43

-0.70

18.32

6.50

9.93

9.59

9.12

03/15/1988

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FEIFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FEIFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FEIFX
--
FISEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News