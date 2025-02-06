Ares Capital's Yields Are Shrinking (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- My bullish stance on Ares Capital has outperformed the S&P 500, but I am adopting a more cautious stance after Q4 FY24 results.
- Ares Capital is growing its investment book by outperforming peers in deal activity, particularly through larger disbursements to top borrowers.
- Leading indicators suggest headwinds to net investment income in Q1 FY25 as yields and investment spreads shrink.
- Basel III Endgame deregulations for banks are a looming risk that can increase competition for ARCC and the broader BDC sector.
- ARCC's valuations seem stretched, as it is trading near the top of its historical valuation range. The bullish momentum on ARCC vs. the S&P 500 is also starting to slow down near monthly resistance.
