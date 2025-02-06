Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares dropped aggressively (more than 20%) after the company announced results for the December 2024 quarter, despite reporting booking growth in-line with the company's guidance. Market participants appear concerned about softer-than expected DAU
Roblox: I Am Buying The -20% Q4 Stock Plunge
Summary
- Roblox Corporation shares dropped over 20% post-Q4 earnings due to softer DAU trends and below-consensus FY 2025 booking projections, despite meeting guidance.
- Roblox reported 20% YoY booking growth in Q4, with profitability exceeding expectations and significant margin expansion, indicating strong underlying fundamentals.
- FY 2025 bookings guidance suggests 20% YoY growth, aligning with management's medium-term goals, though it fell short of lofty analyst expectations.
- AI technologies could enhance RBLX's platform by reducing content creation barriers, potentially driving higher user engagement and boosting future booking growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
