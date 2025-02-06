UGI Corporation (UGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tameka Morris - Senior Director, IR

Bob Flexon - President and CEO

Sean O'Brien - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

Gabriel Moreen - Mizuho

Operator

Hello, and welcome to UGI Corporation Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Tameka Morris. You may begin.

Tameka Morris

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings call. With me today are Bob Flexon, President and CEO, and Sean O'Brien, CFO. On today's call, we will review our first quarter financial results and key business highlights before concluding with a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind you that our comments today include certain forward-looking statements which management believes to be reasonable as of today's date only. Actual results may differ significantly because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Please read our earnings release and our annual report for an extensive list of factors that could affect results. We assume no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that are different from expectations.

We will also describe our business using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are available within our presentation.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Flexon

Thanks, Tameka, and good morning to all of you. Yesterday, we reported our fiscal 2025 first quarter results with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.37, 14% higher than the prior year. Solid underlying performance by our reportable segments combined with effective tax management led to the strong fiscal