Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call February 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Al Carey - Executive Chairman

Eddie Ingle - Chief Executive Officer

A.J. Eaker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning, and thank you attending Unifi’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Speakers for today’s call include Al Carey, Executive Chairman; Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer; A.J. Eaker, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be referencing a webcast presentation that can be found in the Investor Relations section of unifi.com. Please familiarize yourself with Page 2 of the slide deck for cautionary statements and non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Al Carey. Please go ahead.

Al Carey

Thank you very much. Thanks for joining everyone for our call today on the second quarter of fiscal 2025. I’m going to provide a few of the key headlines regarding our quarter and our second half of fiscal year outlook. And then as usual, Eddie Ingle and A.J. Eaker will provide the actual performance in more detail and talk about the actions that we’re taking at Unifi.

So let me start by telling you that the Q2 revenues were very similar to the previous few quarters and a little less than we had projected. And this continuation of sluggish sales has been with us and the entire textile industry for some time in both North America and in Asia. But I will tell you that we are finally seeing some green shoots.

Beginning in January, I’d say for the last 6 weeks, we have seen an improvement in our revenue trends and our customers are more optimistic about demand and improved inventories coming out of the holiday season. I