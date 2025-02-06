I won't lie, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been going through it lately. I guess that's the price you pay for a vision so long term. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on the earnings call that the
Buy The Pullback: Maintaining Uber With A Buy
Summary
- I think Uber Technologies, Inc. stock presents an attractive investment opportunity now after the pullback that's a result of softer-than-expected 1Q25 guidance.
- I remain optimistic on Uber's capital allocation strategy of penetrating less dense areas, which according to management grow 1.5 faster than more populated areas.
- Uber's valuation is cheap in comparison to the sector average, and I think investors are best positioned to find an entry point at current levels.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Uber and why I'm a buy on the company for the short and long term.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About UBER Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on UBER
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-