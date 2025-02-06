Tariff Turmoil: A Tale Of 2 Industrial REITs

Feb. 06, 2025 12:49 PM ETREXR, PLD
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • The Bank of England cut its key interest rate to 4.5% due to economic concerns and U.S. tariff threats, impacting global trade patterns.
  • Rexford Industrial is rated as a speculative buy due to its concentrated geographic exposure and weaker than expected 2025 guidance, despite solid financial discipline.
  • Prologis maintains a buy rating with a diversified portfolio and strong credit metrics, though near-term choppiness is expected due to tariff uncertainties.
  • The U.S. industrial market is nearing the bottom of the supply-driven cycle, with vacancies peaking and rents expected to rise later in 2025.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Face off of two rooks in Ukraine and Russian flag colors with moody sky

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today the Bank of England cut its key interest rate by a quarter percentage points (to 4.5%) in response to a concerning mix of faltering economic growth, stubborn inflation and President Trump’s tariff threats. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said,

“We’ll

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.05K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, PLD, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
PLD--
Prologis, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News