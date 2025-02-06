BCE Inc. (BCE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thane Fotopoulos - IR

Mirko Bibic - President and CEO

Curtis Millen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities

David Barden - Bank of America

Patrick Ho - Morgan Stanley

Thane Fotopoulos

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us. With me here today are Mirko Bibic, BCE's President and CEO; and our CFO, Curtis Millen. You can find all of our Q4 disclosure documents, including the safe harbor notice concerning forward-looking statements for 2025 and our financial guidance targets for this year on the investor relations page of the bce.ca website which we posted earlier this morning. We have a lot of material to get through on this call.

Please refer to our publicly filed documents for more details on assumptions and risks.

With that out of the way, I'll turn the call over to Mirko.

Mirko Bibic

Thank you, Thane, and good morning, everyone. Our financial results in Q4 and in 2024 demonstrate our disciplined execution in an