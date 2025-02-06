Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olga Guyette - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

Christopher Simon - President and Chief Executive Officer

James D'Arecca - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Financial Group

Marie Thibault - BTIG

David Turkaly - Citizens JMP

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Craig Bijou - Bank of America Securities

Michael Petusky - Barrington Research

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Haemonetics Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mod. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Olga Guyette, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Olga Guyette

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Haemonetics' third quarter fiscal year 2025 conference call and webcast. I'm joined today by Chris Simon, our CEO; and James D'Arecca, our CFO. This morning, we posted our third quarter and year-to-date fiscal year 2025 results to our Investor Relations website, along with our updated fiscal year 2025 guidance. As usual, a quick reminder that all revenue growth rates discussed today are organic unless specified otherwise and exclude the impact of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures. We'll also refer to other non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand Haemonetics' ongoing business performance. Please note that these measures exclude certain charges and income items. For a full list of excluded items, reconciliations to our GAAP results and comparisons with the prior year periods, please refer to our third quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings release available on our website.