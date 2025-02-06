Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:25 AM ET

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2025, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Stern - President and CEO

Liz Coddington - CFO

James Marsh - SVP and Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Siegel - BMO

Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Arpine Kocharyan - UBS

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Peloton Interactive Q2 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. James Marsh, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Marsh

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Peloton's second quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. Joining today's call are Peloton Chief Executive Officer and President, Peter Stern; and Chief Financial Officer, Liz Coddington.

Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. For discussion of material risks and other important factors that could impact our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings and today's shareholder letter, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website. During this call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in today's shareholder letter.

I'll now turn it over to Peloton's Chief