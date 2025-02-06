Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, grounded in timeless value principles. His expertise spans AI, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy, with a focus on companies that demonstrate resilient management and lasting competitive advantages. A trusted voice in financial analysis, Rodzianko’s insights are frequently highlighted as 'Must Reads' on Seeking Alpha, syndicated to Forbes via GuruFocus, and published on TipRanks.Rodzianko specializes in value trading at inflection points without leverage and without short interest. He typically holds investments for one to two years, selling them at fair value. Additionally, he models a wealth-preservation portfolio and employs advanced risk-mitigation strategies to protect against and capitalize on recessions and market crashes. Rodzianko Asset Management Rating System:Strong Buy: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of 30% or above for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, an annual return of 20% or above is expected for the time period specified in the analysis.Buy: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of 25% or above for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, an annual return of 15% or above is expected for the time period specified in the analysis.Hold: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of 15% or above for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, an annual return of 10% or above is expected for the time period specified in the analysis.Sell: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates an annual return of at least 0%, but generally well below 10%, for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, he similarly expects an annual return of at least 0%, yet typically under 10%, for the time period specified in the analysis.Strong Sell: For value trading, Oliver Rodzianko anticipates zero or negative annual returns for the time period specified in the analysis. For long-term investments, he similarly anticipates zero or negative returns for the time period specified in the analysis.