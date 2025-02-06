Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent Q4 results were somewhat underwhelming for the market, as indicated by AMD stock being down nearly 8% since my pre-Q4 coverage. Since that analysis, I have purchased AMD
AMD Stock: Outsmart The Market And Buy The Post-Q4 Dip
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s Q4 results disappointed Wall Street, but revenue grew 14% YoY, and strong long-term fundamentals remain intact despite short-term volatility.
- Market pessimism is sentiment-driven; AI growth uncertainty is overstated, and AMD is positioned for substantial gains post-heavy R&D investments.
- With a projected 36.5% three-year CAGR and undervaluation, AMD is a Strong Buy for long-term investors despite near-term technical weakness.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
About AMD Stock
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
More on AMD
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|-
|-
|-
|-