Kenneth Cheung

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Legislation would ban the Chinese AI app from government devices. (0:15) Nvidia remains Morgan Stanley's Top Pick. (1:16) Roblox tumbles after earnings. (2:51)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Two U.S. House lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to ban DeepSeek’s (DEEPSEEK) app from government-issued devices over security concerns it could turn over user data to China’s government.

The bill, written by Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), is similar to how Congress banned TikTok from government devices.

Gottenheimer said in a statement that it has been determined that DeepSeek’s code is “directly linked” to the Chinese Communist Party, and user data can be shared with state-owned China Mobile. He added that China Mobile, which has ties to the country’s military, has been banned in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission.

In addition, the South Korean industry ministry has temporarily blocked staff from accessing the Chinese AI model DeepSeek, citing security risk.

Reuters says the government issued a notice directing ministries and agencies to apply caution about using AI services, including DeepSeek and ChatGPT at work.

But in the stock arena, Morgan Stanley reiterated Nvidia (NVDA) as its Top Pick, noting that the DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK) selloff is a buying opportunity.

Analyst Joseph Moore said that sentiment has worsened around potential longer-term risks, but near-term business continues to be firm, Blackwell supply visibility continues to build, and customer desire to spend is clearly on display.

Confidence continues to build for both Hopper and Blackwell chips, and they expect positive language to come back into the mix post-quarter, he said.

On the economic front, numbers on the labor market were mixed a day before the January payrolls report hit.

Nonfarm productivity increased +1.2% in the last quarter of 2024, lagging the +1.8% consensus and slowing from the +2.3% rise in Q3 (revised from +2.2%). Nonfarm unit labor costs rose 3.0%, less than the +3.3% expected and accelerating from +0.5% in the prior quarter, which was revised from +0.8%. The higher Q4 number reflected a 4.2% rise in hourly compensation combined with the productivity increase.

Wells Fargo economists say that while “this measure points to labor cost running a bit hot relative to the Fed's 2% inflation goal, we take more signal from the medium-term trend in productivity growth and the Employment Cost Index, which makes labor costs look like less a threat to the Fed's inflation objective.”

Weekly initial jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 219,000, topping the 214,000 consensus. And Challenger’s measure of job cuts jumped 28% to 49,795 in January from December. But that’s down 40% from the year-ago period.

Among active stocks, Roblox (RBLX) is getting hit hard after the online gaming platform forecast a wider loss for 2025 and missed expectations for bookings and daily active users in its Q4 report.

Average daily active users rose 19% to 85.3 million but missed the consensus estimate of 88.39 million. Bookings, which the company defines as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue and other adjustments, were up 21% at $1.36 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Skyworks Solutions' (SWKS) is slumping after it said its largest customer, Apple (AAPL), plans to reduce its dependence on Skyworks for its iPhone 17 model.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy said, "We could see SWKS' story start to turn around in FY27 with the ramp of iPhone 18, contingent on progress with Apple's internally developed modem, on which SWKS has potential to gain content despite continued dual-sourcing of the dual receive module."

Eli Lilly (LLY) exceeded Q4 forecasts and reported a more than twofold rise in revenue from its weight loss and obesity drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

In January, the drugmaker preannounced its Q4 results and set its full-year revenue outlook at $58 billion to $61 billion. That was below consensus and sent its shares sharply lower. With its Q4 results, the company reiterated its revenue outlook and set 2025 EPS guidance of $22.50-$24.00, in line with consensus.

In other news of note, Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) confirmed plans to split into three independent companies.

It plans to pursue a full separation of its automation and aerospace technologies divisions, while proceeding with plans to spin off its advanced-materials division. The split will result in three publicly-listed entities with distinct strategies and growth drivers and is intended to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Honeywell (HON) added that it remains on pace to exceed its commitment to deploy at least $25 billion toward high-return capital expenditures, dividends, opportunistic share purchases, and accretive acquisitions through 2025.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Bank of America has updated its Growth 10 list. This group is up 7.3% year to date, compared to a 2.7% rise for the S&P 500 Growth (IVW) index. The total return for 2024 was 29%.

To make the list, stocks must have a BofA vs. Consensus EPS Surprise rating of 1, a Buy rating, and the stock must be rated top 1 or 2 by the BofA vs. Consensus EPS Surprise model for less than 10 months and be part of the select 10 stocks with the highest five-year projected EPS growth rate.

Analysts replaced Uber (UBER) with Merck (MRK) after the BofA vs. Consensus EPS Surprise rating fell below 5 for Uber.

Along with Merck, names include Allstate (ALL), Meta (META), Netflix (NFLX), and KKR (KKR).