Canada Goose: Moving To The Runway, But The Premium On Earnings Is Unjustified
Summary
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc.'s fiscal Q3 2025 results show a slight sales decline but sequential improvement, driven by a new fashion-forward collection and better expense management.
- Despite these positive trends, the stock remains expensive with a $1 billion market cap versus an adjusted net income expectation of only $70 million for FY2025.
- The company lowered FY2025 guidance, indicating negative performance, despite tailwinds like a harsher winter and a successful new collection launch.
- GOOS stock valuation remains unattractive at a 14x P/E multiple, higher than better-performing apparel brands, justifying a Hold rating despite some business improvements.
