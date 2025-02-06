British semiconductor major Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) holds an interesting niche in the chipmaking space: rather than design and manufacture chips either directly or indirectly via a third-party fab facility, it creates and
Why Arm Holdings Stock Is Falling Despite Blockbuster Earnings Growth
Summary
- Arm Holdings plc excels in the semiconductor space by licensing its IP to major partners like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Oracle.
- Despite recent bearish trends, Arm's financials show a promising turnaround with significant growth in revenue, operating income, and net income per share.
- DeepSeek's success with lower-capability architecture suggests a shift in industry focus from hardware to code, impacting forward outlooks for companies reliant on the sale of cutting-edge infrastructure.
- Arm remains well-positioned in the semiconductor industry, with strong fundamentals and strategic partnerships, despite potential dampening from the shift towards software optimization.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
One ticker mentioned in the article is offered by U.S.-based Themes ETFs. A number of principal officers at Themes are also employed at Leverage Shares, wherein I lead research. Leverage Shares is an ETP issuer predominantly operating across bourses in Europe. Themes and Leverage Shares cater to different investor objectives in entirely different markets.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
