Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Roopesh Aggarwal - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bob Frenzel - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Van Abel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Office

Nick Campanella - Barclays

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Roopesh Aggarwal

Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2024 fourth quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer your questions if needed. This morning, we will review our 2024 full year results and highlights, provide updated 2025 assumptions and share recent business and regulatory updates. Slides that accompany today's call are available on our website.

Some comments during today's call may contain forward-looking information. Significant factors that could cause results to differ from those anticipated are described in our earnings release and SEC filings. Today, we will discuss certain metrics that are non-GAAP measures. Information on the comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations are included in our earnings release.

As a reminder, we recorded a charge of $0.06 per share in 2024 related to the disallowance of replacement power costs, associated with an extended outage at our